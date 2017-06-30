FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
RPT-White House says fully committed to draft Senate healthcare bill
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 30, 2017 / 6:48 PM / 2 months ago

RPT-White House says fully committed to draft Senate healthcare bill

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

WASHINGTON, June 30 (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday it was "fully committed" to pushing a Republican draft healthcare bill through the Senate, although it was looking at every option for repealing and replacing Obamacare.

"We're still fully committed to pushing through with the Senate at this point but we're looking at every possible option of repealing and replacing Obamacare," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters.

The answer came in response to a question about a tweet earlier in the day in which President Donald Trump had urged lawmakers to first repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace it later if they could not muster enough votes for the current proposal. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.