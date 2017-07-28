FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 days ago
Ryan assures U.S. Senate Republicans on skinny Obamacare repeal
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 28, 2017 / 2:00 AM / 19 days ago

Ryan assures U.S. Senate Republicans on skinny Obamacare repeal

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan assured five Republican senators on Thursday that if a healthcare bill passes the Senate, he will take it to a conference committee rather than have the House vote on it, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham told reporters.

Graham, who had vowed to oppose a "skinny" Obamacare repeal bill unless assured by Ryan, said the House speaker told lawmakers that he did not see such legislation as good policy. Asked if he would now vote "yes" on such a bill, Graham said: "Yes. Based on what I heard, I am."

Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Leslie Adler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.