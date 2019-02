WASHINGTON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Finance Committee on Monday invited seven pharmaceutical companies to testify on Feb. 26 about drug pricing, the panel said in a statement.

AbbVie Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co Inc , Pfizer Inc and Sanofi SA have been invited to testify, the statement said.