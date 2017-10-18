Republican Thune says bipartisan U.S. health bill stalled

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator John Thune, a member of the Senate Republican leadership, said on Wednesday that a bipartisan deal by two U.S. senators to stabilize Obamacare by restoring subsidies to health insurers was “stalled out.”

President Donald Trump opposes payments going to insurance companies and the bill has to go through the House of Representatives as well, Thune said. “So at this point it’s just kind of, like I said, an open question,” he added. (Reporting by Amanda Becker; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander)