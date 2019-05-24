U.S. health agency proposes reversing Obamacare transgender protections

WASHINGTON, May 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Friday proposed a rule that would roll back protections for transgender patients under Obamacare, the second rule this month the agency has put forward that would allow health providers to deny services to transgender patients.

Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act passed during the Obama administration, extended civil rights protections in healthcare to gender identity and the termination of a pregnancy. The agency’s Office of Civil Rights said it has posted a proposed rule to roll back those provisions of the law.

HHS said it has not enforced the protections since December 2016 after a federal court found they conflicted with a separate existing law.

Typically after HHS proposes a rule, there is a 60-day comment period before the agency finalizes a measure. (Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)