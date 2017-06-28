Despite healthcare hit, Trump says big surprise on bill could come

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Despite a major setback in the U.S. Senate, President Trump said on Wednesday that the Republican healthcare bill was moving along well and predicted a "big surprise" was yet to come.

In a big hit to a seven-year quest to undo Democratic former President Barack Obama's signature legislative achievement, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday abandoned plans to get the bill passed this week.

Trump, who met with Republican senators on Tuesday, made his optimistic comments to reporters at the White House on Wednesday while meeting with players from the World Series-winning Chicago Cubs.

Trump later said he did not think U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer was serious when asking for a meeting for all 100 U.S. senators to negotiate healthcare changes.