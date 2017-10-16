FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2017 / 4:13 PM / 4 days ago

Trump says Republicans, Democrats working on short-term healthcare fix

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that Republicans and Democrats in Congress are working on a short-term fix for healthcare insurance markets after he last week scrapped subsidies to insurers.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the start of a meeting with his cabinet, said he believes congressional Republicans will agree to a long-term fix for healthcare by March or April, but said he does not expect Democrats to support that effort. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
