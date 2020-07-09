Trump will sign three executive orders on lowering drug prices -chief of staff

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will sign three executive orders on lowering prescription drug prices, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Thursday.

“This president is going to do three different executive orders that will substantially make sure that the average American gets to pay less for their prescription drugs,” Meadows said in an interview on Fox Business Network.

Meadows did not give details and did not say when the executive orders would be signed. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)