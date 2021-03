FILE PHOTO: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday the United States has received requests for COVID-19 vaccines from both Mexico and Canada and is considering them carefully.

“I don’t have any update for you on whether they will be granted and a timeline for that,” Psaki said.