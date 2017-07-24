FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 24, 2017 / 8:18 PM / 22 days ago

US Senate voting Tuesday on whether to open healthcare debate-McConnell

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate will vote Tuesday on whether to open debate on a healthcare bill, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on the Senate floor.

The only way the Senate can actually consider ways to overhaul healthcare law is by opening a debate in the chamber said McConnell, a Republican. "That means voting to begin the open amendment process. That means voting to kick off a robust debate ... It means voting to proceed, and that will occur tomorrow."

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

