in 22 days
Effort to repeal/replace Obamacare clears first U.S. Senate hurdle
July 25, 2017 / 7:11 PM / in 22 days

Effort to repeal/replace Obamacare clears first U.S. Senate hurdle

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Tuesday voted to begin formal debate of healthcare legislation that would repeal major elements of Obamacare and possibly replace it with a less costly program.

By a vote of 51-50, with Vice President Mike Pence breaking a tie, the Republican effort cleared an important procedural hurdle in the Senate, but it was still unclear whether there would eventually be enough votes to pass a bill. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

