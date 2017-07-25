Effort to repeal/replace Obamacare clears first U.S. Senate hurdle

WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Tuesday voted to begin formal debate of healthcare legislation that would repeal major elements of Obamacare and possibly replace it with a less costly program.

By a vote of 51-50, with Vice President Mike Pence breaking a tie, the Republican effort cleared an important procedural hurdle in the Senate, but it was still unclear whether there would eventually be enough votes to pass a bill. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Doina Chiacu)