McConnell says waiting for Trump to signal OK on healthcare bill
#Financial Services and Real Estate
October 22, 2017 / 1:43 PM / 3 days ago

McConnell says waiting for Trump to signal OK on healthcare bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell said on Sunday he was willing to bring a healthcare bill up for a vote in the Senate but was waiting to see what President Donald Trump wants, after a week in which Trump sent mixed signals about a bipartisan bill to shore up insurance markets created under Obamacare.

“What I‘m waiting for is to hear from President Trump what kind of healthcare bill he might sign. If there’s a need for some kind of interim step here to stabilize the market, we need a bill the president will actually sign. I‘m not certain yet what the president is looking for here, but I’ll be happy to bring a bill to the floor if I know President Trump would sign it.” (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Dan Grebler)

