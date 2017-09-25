FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Proposed healthcare bill may hurt U.S. economy - S&P
#Financials
September 25, 2017 / 9:57 PM / in 25 days

Proposed healthcare bill may hurt U.S. economy - S&P

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - A report from Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings on Monday suggested that the latest proposed healthcare bill to overhaul Obamacare could hurt the U.S. economy, states and health insurers.

The Graham-Cassidy-Heller-Johnson (GCHJ) bill, if implemented, could led to $240 billion in lost economic activity by 2027 and impact 580,000 jobs, the report indicated. (bit.ly/2fmRR6Y)

The bill would take federal money spent on the Medicaid program for the poor and disabled, as well as subsidies to help individuals buy private insurance, and deliver it to the states in block grants.

The ratings agency also added that the GCHJ bill could cause greater disparity among states in terms of rules for the insurance markets and uninsured levels.

The GCHJ bill, which is awaiting a Senate vote on Monday, could lead to 21 million fewer Americans having health insurance. ‍​ (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)

