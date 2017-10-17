Republican senator says bipartisan deal reached to stabilize Obamacare

WASHINGTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Republican Senator Lamar Alexander said on Tuesday he had reached a deal with Democratic Senator Patty Murray to stabilize Obamacare, including reinstating federal subsidies that President Donald Trump jettisoned last week.

The proposal would extend the subsidies to insurers for two years and provide states with more flexibility to make changes to mandates in Obamacare, the 2010 healthcare law that extended medical insurance to millions of uninsured Americans

Alexander said the agreement would maintain protections for those with pre-existing conditions.

He added that the deal would be presented to Senate leaders but said he did not know if Republican leaders would bring the measure to the Senate floor for a vote. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who led earlier efforts this year to repeal and replace Obamacare, said he had not yet discussed the way forward for a bipartisan healthcare bill. (Reporting by Rick Cowan; Editing by Paul Simao)