NEW YORK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Ken Griffin, the billionaire founder of hedge fund Citadel, has paid $238 million for a penthouse condominium overlooking Manhattan’s Central Park, a spokesman for Griffin said on Wednesday.

Griffin has closed on the unit in the 79-story residential tower under construction for an estimated cost of $1.4 billion at 220 Central Park South, the spokesman said. (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Richard Chang)