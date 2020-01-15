Company News
January 15, 2020 / 11:40 AM / Updated an hour ago

Target's holiday comparable sales rose marginally, shares tank

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Target Corp on Wednesday reported comparable sales growth of just 1.4% for the 2019 holiday season on the back of weak demand for electronics, toys and home products, sending shares in the retailer 8% lower.

“We faced challenges throughout November and December in key seasonal merchandise categories and our holiday sales did not meet our expectations,” Chief Executive Officer Brian Cornell said in a statement.

Last week, mall-based chains Kohl’s, J.C. Penney and Macy’s said sales fell during the November-December period.

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below