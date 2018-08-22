FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Regulatory News - Americas
August 22, 2018 / 5:52 PM / Updated 11 minutes ago

Honeywell, Mack Trucks to pay $5.5 mln for environmental cleanup -EPA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc and Mack Trucks Inc will reimburse the U.S. government $5.5 million for cleaning up the Elkton Firehole Site in Maryland, where their predecessor, Triumph Industries Inc, disposed explosives manufacturing waste, the Environmental Protection Agency said on Wednesday.

In addition, the federal government will pay $6.25 million on behalf of the Army, Navy and Defense Department, which are also alleged former operators of the site, the EPA said. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.