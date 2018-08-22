UPDATE 1-Honeywell, Mack Trucks to pay U.S. $5.5 mln for environmental cleanup

(Adds background, details on the case)

WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc and Mack Trucks Inc will reimburse the U.S. government $5.5 million for cleaning up a site in Maryland where explosives waste was disposed, the Environmental Protection Agency said on Wednesday.

In addition, the federal government will pay $6.25 million on behalf of the Army, Navy and Defense Department, which are also alleged former operators of the site, the EPA said.

The companies are successors to Triumph Industries Inc, which owned and used the Elkton Firehole Site in northeastern Maryland to dispose of waste from making fireworks and munitions.

The reimbursements are outlined in a proposed consent decree filed in federal court last Friday. The settlement is subject to a 30-day public comment period and final court approval.

The settlement covers the costs of excavating trenches called fireholes where waste was once burned and of separating pollutants from the soil. The EPA also helped spread the clean soil, grade the site and plant new vegetation, according to a report posted on its site that said remediation that began in 2008 is now complete.

Triumph began manufacturing fireworks at the site in 1933 and then expanded to make munitions and explosives for the military, according to the EPA. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; editing by Jonathan Oatis)