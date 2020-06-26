U.S. imposes visa restrictions on Chinese officials over Hong Kong autonomy

WASHINGTON, June 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday the United States was imposing visa restrictions on Chinese Communist Party officials believed responsible for restricting freedoms in Hong Kong.

“Today, I am announcing visa restrictions on current and former CCP officials who are believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy,’ Pompeo said in a statement, which did not name those targeted. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom, Editing by Franklin Paul)