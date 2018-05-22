FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2018 / 9:50 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump set to sign bill easing post-crisis bank rules after U.S. House passage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives passed on Tuesday legislation that would ease bank rules introduced in the wake of the 2007-2009 financial crisis, clearing the bill to be signed into law by President Donald Trump.

Tuesday’s vote to reform the 2010 Dodd-Frank reform law marks a major bipartisan legislative victory for Trump’s administration, which has promised to spur more economic growth by rolling back regulation. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

