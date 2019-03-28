U.S. Congressional panel advances bill allowing banks to engage in cannabis business

WASHINGTON, March 28 (Reuters) - A U.S. congressional panel advanced legislation Thursday that would allow banks to provide services to cannabis companies in states where it is legal.

The bill would provide sought-after clarity to banks across the country that want to do business with the growing industry, where companies have struggled to gain access to the financial system.

The legislation now heads to the full House where it is expected to pass, but it faces an uncertain future in a Senate where Republican leaders are cool to the idea. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder)