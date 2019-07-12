U.S. House passes $733 bln defense policy bill after Trump threatens veto

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives approved a $733 billion defense policy bill on Friday, defying President Donald Trump’s veto threat by including provisions like a clampdown on funding for his planned wall on the border with Mexico.

The House passed its version of the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, by a 220 to 197 vote without a single Republican voting in favor of the bill and after some of the most liberal Democrats opposed it as they pushed for a reduction in defense spending. (Reporting by Mike Stone Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)