U.S. housing finance agency to revisit key Fannie, Freddie capital rule

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. housing finance regulator on Tuesday said it planned to re-issue new capital rules for mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac “sometime” next year, in a development that is likely to slow the pair’s removal from government control.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) said it had decided to repropose the rule first unveiled in July 2018 in light of the administration’s decision to begin rebuilding the mortgage giants’ capital bases as part of a broader plan to ultimately remove them from government conservatorship. (Reporting by Michelle Price Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)