FILE PHOTO: The Huawei logo is seen at the IFA consumer technology fair, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Berlin, Germany September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House press secretary said on Wednesday that telecommunications equipment made by “untrusted vendors” including China’s Huawei is a threat to the security of the United States and its allies.

The United States will ensure telecom networks do not use equipment from such vendors and will work with allies to secure their networks, Jen Psaki said.