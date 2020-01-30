No decision on whether to limit intel-sharing with UK over Huawei-Kudlow

WASHINGTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Thursday that the U.S. government has not yet decided whether to curb intelligence sharing with Britain over its decision to give Chinese telecoms equipment giant Huawei Technologies a limited role in its 5G network.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson granted Huawei a limited role in Britain’s 5G mobile network on Tuesday, frustrating a global attempt by the United States to exclude the company from the West’s next-generation communications systems. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)