Company News
May 24, 2020 / 1:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK looks at impact of U.S. sanctions on Huawei cooperation

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom is looking carefully at any impact the United States’ new sanctions on Huawei might have on British networks, a government spokesman said.

“Following the U.S. announcement of additional sanctions against Huawei, the National Cyber Security Centre is looking carefully at any impact they could have to the UK’s networks,” a British government spokesman said.

“The security and resilience of our networks is of paramount importance,” the spokesman said. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Jack Stubbs; editing by Kate Holton)

