Canada judge rejects Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou's request for looser bail terms

FILE PHOTO: Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves court on a lunch break in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada December 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

VANCOUVER (Reuters) - Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou’s request to loosen the bail terms set during her release from jail in 2018 has been rejected, a Canadian judge ruled on Friday, as she fights a U.S. extradition case.

Meng is facing charges in the United States for bank fraud, for allegedly misleading the bank HSBC regarding Huawei’s business dealings in Iran, causing the bank to break U.S. sanctions.

She has been under house arrest in Vancouver, Canada, since her arrest at the airport there in December 2018.