Company News
July 24, 2020 / 3:59 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Huawei lawyers ask Canada court to stay CFO extradition -documents

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Lawyers for Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, have applied to a Canadian court for stays of the proceedings for her extradition to the United States, documents released on Thursday showed.

In requests partly based on what the lawyers call a destruction of the integrity of the judicial process by U.S. President Donald Trump and senior members of his administration, they cite an intention to use Meng “as a bargaining chip in a trade dispute.”

Meng was arrested in December 2018 at the Vancouver International Airport on a warrant from the United States.

U.S. authorities accuse her of bank fraud for misleading HSBC about Huawei’s ties to a company operating in Iran, putting HSBC at risk of fines and penalties for breaking U.S. sanctions on Tehran. (Reporting by Moira Warburton in Toronto; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below