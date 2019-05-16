U.S. Commerce Department publishes Huawei export blacklist order

WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Thursday formally placed Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and 68 affiliates in more than two dozen countries on its so-called “Entity List” - a move that bans the telecom giant from buying parts and components from American companies without U.S. government approval.

The order takes effect immediately, a Commerce Department spokesman said and includes non-U.S. Huawei affiliates in Canada, Japan, Brazil, the United Kingdom and Singapore. The U.S. government will review requests for approvals for transactions under a “policy of presumption of denial.”

Members of Congress and administration officials said the move will make it difficult for Huawei to sell many products because of key U.S. suppliers. (Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)