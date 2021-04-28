Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Semiconductors

China's Huawei reports drop in Q1 revenue as smartphone income hit

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHENZHEN, China, April 28 (Reuters) - China’s Huawei Technologies saw revenue fall 16.5% in the first quarter compared to a year earlier, hurt by a dip in sales after selling its budget smartphone unit Honor in November.

Revenues were 152.2 billion yuan ($23.46 billion) in the first quarter, it said on Wednesday.

But it said net profit margin rose 3.8 percentage points compared to a year earlier to 11.1%, it said, as the company cut costs and received a boost from $600 million in royalty payments.

$1 = 6.4866 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by David Kirton; Editing by Edmund Blair

