U.S. commerce secretary says Huawei order effective Friday -interview

WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Thursday that an order blacklisting Chinese telecoms giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd will go into effect on Friday.

“The order dealing with Huawei itself will be effective tomorrow,” Ross said in an interview with Bloomberg Television and Radio. The executive order, which was announced on Wednesday, barred Huawei from acquiring components and technology from U.S. firms without government approval. (Reporting by Makini Brice and David Lawder)