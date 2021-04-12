Huawei to reduce reliance on advanced process techniques

SHENZHEN, China, April 12 (Reuters) - Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies will invest more in businesses that are less reliant on advanced process techniques, it said on Monday, citing U.S. sanctions that have reduced its access to high-end semiconductors.

Huawei’s rotating chairman, Eric Xu, also told analysts that the company would invest more in components for self-driving vehicles and that its global rollout of 5G telecoms networks has “exceeded expectations”. (Reporting by David Kirton Writing by Tony Munroe Editing by David Goodman )