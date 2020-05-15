Trump administration's new Huawei curb 'puts America first' -official

WASHINGTON, May 15 (Reuters) - A new restriction on global exports of chips to China’s blacklisted telecoms equipment giant Huawei Technologies “puts America first,” and the U.S. government will have to wait and see if China retaliates, senior U.S. officials said on Friday.

The remarks, made in a call with reporters, come hours after the Commerce department published a rule allowing the U.S. government to block shipments of chips to Huawei that use U.S. technology, ratcheting up tensions between Washington and Beijing. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and David Shepardson in Washington and Karen Freifeld in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)