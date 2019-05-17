Hungary PM: discussed missiles, natural gas with U.S. President

BUDAPEST, May 17 (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday said he had discussed the purchase of mid-range air defense missiles at his Monday meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump to prop up the now-spotty defense of critical infrastructure.

He added that he had asked Trump to help start production of natural gas under the Romanian section of the Black Sea, which will be done with U.S. participation, to provide the only plausible alternative to Russian gas. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Michael Perry)