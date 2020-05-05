Illinois to sell debt as fiscal woes worsen in coronavirus outbreak

By Karen Pierog CHICAGO, May 5 (Reuters) - Illinois, the U.S. state in the worst fiscal straits even before the COVID-19 pandemic, faces high borrowing costs when it sells $2.2 billion of debt starting on Wednesday, in part to deal with the economic fallout from the virus. But in a zero-interest-rate environment, the higher yields could attract investors willing to focus on the state's irrevocable and continuing appropriation to pay off its general obligation (GO) debt and not its worsening financial woes. The debt sales come as the state risks a GO credit rating downgrade to junk depending on how it deals with revenue losses resulting from the new coronavirus outbreak and on whether any of that loss will be offset by federal dollars, according to Daniel Solender, director of Lord Abbett's municipal bond group. "(Illinois) should have market access, but their borrowing yields are going to have to adjust higher if they want to raise the amounts they want with the new issue," he said. On Wednesday, Illinois will offer $1.2 billion of one-year GO certificates via competitive bidding to boost cash flow during the crisis, particularly after the state moved the filing date for personal and corporate income taxes to July 15 from April 15. Next week, the state plans to sell $1 billion of tax-exempt and taxable GO bonds maturing between 2021 and 2045 to fund summer construction projects and for an ongoing pension benefit buyout program for retiring workers. Illinois has projected revenue losses totaling about $2.7 billion in fiscal 2020 and $4.6 billion in fiscal 2021, reflecting soaring unemployment and lower consumer spending due to a statewide stay-at-home order that remains in effect until the end of May to slow the virus' spread. The state's ongoing fiscal problems, including a $137 billion unfunded pension liability, have thrust it into the spotlight as the U.S. Congress mulls additional aid measures. Citing Illinois as an example, President Donald Trump on Twitter last week questioned why Americans should be "bailing out poorly run states." Meanwhile, Illinois' borrowing penalty in the $3.8 trillion U.S. municipal market, the biggest among states, has grown. The spread for its 10-year bonds over Municipal Market Data's benchmark triple-A yield scale widened to a record-high 396 basis points on Monday from 298 basis points on April 1. By contrast, the spread for coronavirus-ravaged New York state's 10-year bonds was just 13 basis points over the scale. With last month's downgrade by Fitch Ratings, Illinois, the lowest-rated U.S. state, is now just a notch above junk with negative outlooks from all three major credit rating agencies. A BofA Global Research report on Friday said: "Ultimately, we think there is a better than 50-50 chance that Illinois will be downgraded to below investment grade by the end of 2020 by at least one rating agency. That does not mean, however, that we expect the state to default on its debts." As long as it retains one investment-grade rating, most funds can continue to buy the state's debt, according to John Mousseau, president and CEO of Cumberland Advisors. The fact that Illinois bonds have "yield in spades" could draw overseas buyers thirsting for yield to the $300 million of taxable bonds the state is selling next week, he said. "Having a wider audience, particularly if you are a credit that has issues, is better," he said. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; editing by Jonathan Oatis)