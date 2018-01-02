FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 2, 2018 / 3:36 AM / in 2 hours

U.S. airport immigration computers go down temporarily - agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Immigration desk computers at various U.S. airports went down for about two hours on Monday, causing wait times for international travelers that were longer than normal, Customs and Border Protection said.

The outage began at about 7:30 p.m. EST (0030 GMT) and was resolved about 9:30 EST (0230 GMT), the agency said in a statement. “At this time, there is no indication the service disruption was malicious in nature,” it said. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
