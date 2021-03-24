Senate Republicans fail to label migrant surge at U.S.-Mexico border a crisis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republicans, seeking to pressure President Joe Biden on immigration, failed on Wednesday to pass a measure labeling a recent surge in migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border a “crisis”.

Slideshow ( 2 images )

The motion, by Senator James Inhofe, was blocked by Democratic Senator Alex Padilla.

Biden and administration officials have avoided using the term crisis to describe the border situation.

“They call it a challenge. This isn’t a challenge. It’s a crisis,” Inhofe, an Oklahoma Republican, said on the Senate floor while standing in front of a poster-size photo he said showed migrants wearing Biden T-shirts.

Padilla sought approval for an amendment calling for immigration reform and a path to citizenship for an estimated 11 million undocumented people living in the United States, which Inhofe blocked in turn.

Republicans oppose Biden’s decision to reverse former President Donald Trump’s border policies of separating families and sending migrants back into Mexico, saying the change represents an invitation for illegal immigrants from Central America to travel to the border to seek asylum in the United States.

Republicans say the border issue could help them win back control of the Senate and House of Representatives in the 2022 elections by increasing their hopes of picking up Democratic seats in Arizona and Nevada.

A sharp rise in the number of migrants fleeing violence, natural disasters and economic hardship in Central America is testing Biden’s commitment to a more humane immigration policy than his predecessor’s.

Republicans are moving to capitalize on what Reuters/Ipsos polling shows to be an increasingly hostile attitude toward illegal immigrants among party voters.

A Morning Consult poll released on Wednesday also showed that 48% of Democrats believe the United States is facing a “problem” with illegal immigration.

Biden was due to meet with immigration advisers and top Cabinet officials on Wednesday, while dispatching White House officials to a Texas resettlement facility.