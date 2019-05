WASHINGTON, May 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department said on Wednesday it had awarded a $646 million contract to a construction company to design and build a replacement for the border wall in Arizona.

In a statement, the department said the work by Albuquerque, New Mexico-based Southwest Valley Constructors is expected to be completed by Jan. 31, 2020. It said the work will be performed in the Tucson sector. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)