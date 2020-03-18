Healthcare
U.S. will continue deporting migrants to El Salvador, screen for coronavirus - U.S. embassy

SAN SALVADOR, March 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. embassy in El Salvador said on Wednesday that the U.S. government will continue deporting people who attempted to cross illegally, with migrants subject to a medical exam 12 hours before the flight to screen for coronavirus.

A U.S. embassy spokeswoman said in a statement that the embassy is working with partners in the region to conduct another medical exam for deported migrants upon their return to El Salvador before they are taken to a “quarantine shelter.” (Reporting by Nelson Renteria; writing by Julia Love Editing by Drazen Jorgic)

