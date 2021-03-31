Guatemala says U.S.'s Harris accepted invite to visit country

GUATEMALA CITY, March 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has accepted an invitation from Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei to visit the Central American country, Guatemala’s government said on Tuesday.

The Guatemalan government said in a statement that during a call earlier on Tuesday with Harris, Giammattei had underlined his interest in Guatemalan citizens living in the United States being granted temporary protected status (TPS). (Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Writing by Drazen Jorgic)