Trump administration must face butterfly sanctuary's border wall challenge - D.C. Circuit

The Trump administration must face allegations by a Texas butterfly sanctuary abutting the U.S.-Mexico border that challenges on constitutional grounds the federal government’s plans to build a wall to thwart illegal border crossings, a federal appeals court said on Tuesday.

In a 2-1 decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit reversed part of a lower court ruling that had tossed all claims by the North American Butterfly Association (NABA). The majority held that even though no money has been set aside to build Trump’s wall at the group’s 100-acre native-plant botanical garden in the Texan city of Mission, its claim of a Fifth Amendment violation can proceed because border patrol agents have been doing work on NABA’s private property as part of that plan.

