Mexico aims to ease border restrictions as vaccinations advance

MEXICO CITY, June 15 (Reuters) - Mexico aims to gradually lift pandemic-induced restrictions on its shared border with the United States as it progresses in vaccinating the local population against COVID-19, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.

Ebrard was speaking at a regular news conference ahead of meetings with U.S. Homeland Security Chief Alejandro Mayorkas in which the reopening of the border is due to be discussed. (Writing by Dave Graham)