Mexico hails new phase of relations with U.S. after Harris visit

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris have a conversation after attending the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding between the United States and Mexico to establish a strategic partnership to cooperate on development programs in the Northern Triangle at the Palacio Nacional in Mexico City, Mexico June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that Mexico is in a completely new phase of relations with the United States, a day after meeting with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in Mexico City.

Speaking at a news conference alongside Lopez Obrador, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said that U.S. Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas would come to Mexico on June 14 for talks about the gradual reopening the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Mexican government’s discussions with Mayorkas would be held on June 15, Ebrard said.