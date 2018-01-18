FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2018 / 4:00 PM / in 2 hours

Mexico repeats won't pay for U.S. border wall after Trump barbs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Mexico’s foreign ministry reiterated on Thursday that the country will not pay for the construction of a wall along the U.S. southern border under any circumstances, following a series of posts on Twitter by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The ministry also pushed back against Trump’s assertion on Thursday morning that Mexico is “the number one most dangerous country in the world.”

“Even though Mexico has a significant problem with violence, it is plainly false that Mexico is the most dangerous country in the world,” the ministry said in a statement.

Looking ahead to the latest talks to rework the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) later this month, the ministry said the country will put its national interest first, while seeking an outcome to benefit all countries in the pact. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by Dave Graham)

