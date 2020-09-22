Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
AMERS

"Unacceptable" if Mexicans subjected to medical abuse in U.S. custody, minister says

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard delivers a message to the media in Mexico City, Mexico, January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico is interviewing at least six women who may have been subject to improper hysterectomies at an immigration detention center in the U.S. state of Georgia, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.

If the improper procedures are confirmed, Ebrard said, it would be a “major issue” between the two countries, calling the abuse as described in a whistleblower’s complaint as “unacceptable.”

Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; writing by Frank Jack Daniel; editing by Drazen Jorgic

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up