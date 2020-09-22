"Unacceptable" if Mexicans subjected to medical abuse in U.S. custody, minister says

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard delivers a message to the media in Mexico City, Mexico, January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico is interviewing at least six women who may have been subject to improper hysterectomies at an immigration detention center in the U.S. state of Georgia, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.

If the improper procedures are confirmed, Ebrard said, it would be a “major issue” between the two countries, calling the abuse as described in a whistleblower’s complaint as “unacceptable.”