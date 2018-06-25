U.S. military preparing to house immigrants on two Texas bases: officials

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. military is preparing to house immigrants at Fort Bliss and Goodfellow Air Force Base in Texas, U.S. officials said on Monday.

On Sunday, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said the U.S. military was preparing to build temporary camps at two military bases to house immigrants, but did not name the facilities.

One U.S. official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said one of the bases would house immigrant families and another for immigrant children. The official said a formal decision and announcement was expected later on Monday. (Reporting by Idrees Ali)