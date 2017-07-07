FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. judge rejects Hawaii's bid to exempt grandparents from Trump travel ban
July 7, 2017 / 1:48 AM / a month ago

U.S. judge rejects Hawaii's bid to exempt grandparents from Trump travel ban

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday rejected the state of Hawaii's bid to exempt grandparents from President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban, but he said the state could directly ask the U.S. Supreme Court to clarify its ruling.

U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson in Honolulu had been asked to interpret a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court that revived parts of Trump's March 6 executive order banning people from six Muslim-majority countries for 90 days.

The highest court let the ban go forward with a limited scope, saying it could not apply to anyone with a credible "bona fide relationship" with a U.S. person or entity.

Reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco; Editing by Peter Cooney

