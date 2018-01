WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday he had withdrawn an offer to provide some funding for Republican President Donald Trump’s desired border wall with Mexico because it had been part of a larger agreement that was not honored.

“That was part of a package ... The wall offer is off the table,” Schumer told journalists. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Lisa Lambert)