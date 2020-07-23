DHS will lift ban on New Yorkers taking part in 'Trusted Traveler' program

WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Homeland Security Department (DHS) said on Thursday it will lift a ban it imposed on New York residents taking part in its Trusted Traveler Program.

DHS cut off New York from the program in February and the state amended a law on information sharing involving driver license records in April.

New York had filed suit to challenge the DHS decision in February, saying the policy would prohibit 175,000 New Yorkers whose membership in the program expires this year from re-enrolling, and would “cut off” 80,000 New Yorkers with pending applications. (Reporting by David Shepardson)