U.S. judge opens probe into false statements in NY 'Trusted Traveler' suit

July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman on Wednesday opened an inquiry into the government’s false statements in New York’s suit challenging the Trump administration’s decision to bar the state from its “Trusted Traveler” program.

Furman called the disclosures last week “deeply troubling” that led the Homeland Security Department (DHS) to immediately reinstate New York residents in the program.

Furman directed DHS and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to file a comprehensive report by Aug. 12 detailing all inaccurate or misleading statements and identify who was responsible.

New York is asking the U.S. government to pay its court costs and attorneys fees. (Reporting by David Shepardson and Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Sandra Maler)